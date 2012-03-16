* Feb net forex purchases at 25.1 bln yuan
* Feb net inflows down 82 pct from January
* Weak capital inflows expected in 2012
BEIJING, March 16 China's central bank and
commercial banks bought a net $4 billion in foreign exchange in
February, marking a second straight month of net capital inflows
despite a trade deficit.
But analysts say the central bank may have to cut the amount
of cash banks must hold as reserves to compensate for weak
capital inflows into the world's second-largest economy due to
global and domestic economic risks and slower rises in the yuan.
China made net foreign exchange purchases of 25.1 billion
yuan ($3.97 billion) in February, according Reuters calculations
based on central bank data published on Friday.
The net inflows came despite China posting a $31.5 billion
trade deficit in February, its largest in at least a decade, and
falling foreign direct investment (FDI).
"Some short-term funds may be returning to China but
capital inflows will not be strong this year," said Zhang Xinfa,
an economist at Galaxy Securities in Beijing.
February's net buying of foreign exchange marked an 82
percent slide from January's 140.9 billion yuan, as capital
flowed into the economy after three months of net outflows.
Net foreign exchange purchases in February and January were
smaller than the monthly average for 2011 of 231.6 billion yuan
and the 2010 average of 272.4 billion yuan.
The inflow of foreign capital is a basic component of money
supply in the financial system, and a fall in its level implies
a need to expand domestic credit creation by easing monetary
policy in order to keep money supply growth steady.
The central bank could continue to cut banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR), its favorite policy tool, to crank up
credit creation, but is not expected to move before the end of
March, according to a Reuters poll.
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange has
forecast that China will continue to see an international
payment surplus in 2012, partly as it remains an attractive
destination for long-term investors.
($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal and Michael Watson)