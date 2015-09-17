(Adds details)

BEIJING, Sept 17 China's banks sold a net 807 billion yuan ($126.8 billion) of foreign exchange on behalf of clients in August, up sharply from July's 174 billion yuan, reinforcing signs of increased capital outflows in the wake of a surprising currency devaluation.

Commercial banks sold a net $43.5 billion in foreign exchange settlements last month, taking into account their own foreign currency purchases, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the country's foreign exchange regulator, showed on Thursday.

Earlier data showed China's central bank and commercial banks sold a record 723.8 billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in August on a net basis, highlighting how capital outflows intensified.

The central bank said it sold a net 318.4 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in August.

The data, along with a record drop in the country's foreign exchange reserves in August, added to signs of dollar-selling intervention to stem a slide in the yuan.

China's yuan devaluation of nearly 2 percent on August 11 stoked market concerns about a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, fuelling a wave of capital outflows.

The SAFE said market participants were more willing to hold foreign exchange, seeking to adjust their debt structure and making faster payments on imports.

The SAFE said it will step up monitoring of cross-border capital flows to prevent regional and systemic financial risks.

China will conduct checks on firms' foreign exchange buying to prevent speculation and step up a crackdown on illegal cross-border money transactions, an official at SAFE said on Thursday. ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)