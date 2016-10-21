(Adds details)

* Sept forex sales tripled from August's $9.5 bln

* SAFE says higher capital outflows mostly due to seasonal factors

* Capital outflows put pressure on yuan currency

BEIJING, Oct 21 Net foreign exchange sales by China's commercial banks in September tripled to $28.4 billion from the previous month as capital outflows increased, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The August net sales were $9.5 billion, which were a sharp drop from $31.7 billion in July.

For the January to September period, net forex sales stood at $243.4 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.

But SAFE spokeswoman Wang Chunying said an increase in net capital outflows from China in the third quarter from the second was mostly due to seasonal factors.

China's cross-border capital flows should be basically stable in the future, Wang told a news conference.

Earlier data indicated China's central bank sold a net $50.1 billion worth of foreign exchange in September, the highest in eight months, as it sought to support the weakening yuan as capital outflows picked up.

Foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight month in September and by slightly more than markets had expected, suggesting fresh outflows.

The yuan has lost nearly 3.8 percent against the dollar so far this year, making it one of the worst performing currencies in Asia.

A Reuters poll earlier this month showed foreign exchange strategists then expected the yuan to depreciate by about 3 percent more by September 2017. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)