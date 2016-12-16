BRIEF-Group pretax profit at Hulic is set top 56 bln Yen for current fiscal year ending in Dec 2017 - Nikkei
* Group pretax profit at Hulic is set top 56 billion Yen ($486 million) for current fiscal year ending in December 2017 - Nikkei
* Banks' net FX sales $33.4 bln in Nov vs $14.6 bln in Oct * Jan-Nov net forex sales at $291.4 bln * Yuan falls to new 8-1/2-year low, set to lose 1 pct this week * Nov outflows rose from Oct on expectations of U.S rate hike (Adds details) BEIJING, Dec 16 Chinese banks' net sales of foreign exchange in November rose to their highest since March as capital outflows increased amid concerns over a steadily declining yuan in the face of a strong dollar. Commercial bank's net sales of foreign exchange totalled $33.4 billion in November, up from $14.6 billion in October, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. For the January to November period, net forex sales stood at $291.4 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website. The yuan weakened past 6.95 per dollar on Friday to its weakest level since May 2008, with falls accelerating after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday. China's cross-border capital flows were largely stable in November, despite relatively big changes in the external environment, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. November capital outflows increased from October due to expectations the Fed would raise rates and a strong dollar, SAFE said. China's foreign exchange reserves fell by $69.06 billion in November to its lowest in nearly six years, as the authorities struggled to stem capital outflows and shore up the sliding yuan. The central bank sold a net $55.4 billion worth of foreign exchange in November, the highest since January, as the authorities stepped up efforts to shore up the weakening yuan, according to data released on Wednesday. Beijing has been trying to stem the flow of capital abroad with a string of measures aimed at closing loopholes and clamping down on illegal transfers, but pressure is growing as the yuan accelerates its decline against the dollar. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* FY gross operating profit (social) 74.1 million euros versus 84.3 million euros ($90.13 million) year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Region of Sardinia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Negative, reflecting that of Italy. The 'A-' rating reflects the high financial autonomy of Sardinia due to its special status, underpinning the region's sound and stable budgetary performance. The