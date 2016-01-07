BEIJING Jan 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, fell $107.9 billion in December
to $3.33 trillion, the biggest monthly drop on record, central
bank data showed on Thursday.
The December figure missed market expectations of $3.40
trillion, according to a Reuters poll.
China's foreign exchange reserves fell $512.66 billion in
2015, the biggest annual drop on record.
The value of its gold reserves stood at $60.19 billion at
the end of December, up from $59.52 billion at the end of
November, the People's Bank of China said on its website.
Gold reserves stood at 56.66 million fine troy ounces at the
end of December, up from 56.05 million at end-November.
China's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position
was at $4.55 billion, down from $4.60 billion the previous
month. It held $10.28 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at
the end of last month, compared with $10.18 billion at the end
of November.
The central bank in July shifted to reporting its foreign
exchange reserves on a monthly basis after adopting the IMF's
Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). The bank had
previously released the data on a quarterly basis.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Kim Coghill)