BEIJING, Sept 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $3.19 trillion in August, central bank data
showed on Wednesday, in line with market expectations and the
lowest level since December 2011.
Reserves fell by $15.89 billion in August, the biggest drop
since May.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted reserves would
fall to $3.19 trillion from $3.20 trillion at the end of July.
China's reserves, the largest in the world, fell by a record
$513 billion last year after Beijing devalued the yuan currency,
sparking a flood of capital outflows that threatened to
destabilise the world's second-largest economy and alarmed
global markets.
China's gold reserves fell to $77.18 billion at the end of
August, down from $78.89 billion at end-July, data published on
the People's Bank of China website showed.
