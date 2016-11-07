BEIJING Nov 7 China's foreign exchange reserves
fell for a fourth straight month in October and by more than
expected to the lowest since March 2011, indicating further
capital outflows despite recent signs the world's second-largest
economy is stabilising.
Reserves fell by $45.7 billion last month, compared with a
near $19 billion drop in September, central bank data showed on
Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to dip to
$3.14 trillion in October from $3.166 trillion at the end of
September, a five-year low.
The central bank is widely believed to have sold U.S.
dollars to support the yuan currency as it fell to
six-year lows.
China's gold reserves fell to $75.348 billion at the end of
October from $78.169 billion at end-September, data published on
the People's Bank of China website showed.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Kim Coghill)