BEIJING Oct 7 China's foreign exchange reserves
posted their biggest quarterly decline on record in
July-September, as the central bank stepped up intervention to
stabilise the yuan and calm sentiment after an unexpected
devaluation of its currency had jolted global markets.
China's reserves, the world's largest, dropped $43.3 billion
to $3.514 trillion last month, central bank data showed on
Wednesday, and were down by about $180 billion in the third
quarter in their largest ever quarterly fall, according to
Reuters data going back to 1980.
The devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11, and the consequent
fall in reserves have raised questions about how sustainable
China's efforts to support the yuan are, as capital trickles out
of the country due to fears of a deepening economic slowdown and
prospects of rising U.S. interest rates.
Analysts expect the reserves to fall further.
"The decline in China's foreign reserves, while less than
market expected, still shows that China's central bank continued
the market intervention in the past month," said Singapore-based
Zhou Hao, senior economist in Asia at Commerzbank.
"As PBoC also intervened into the forward market in the past
month, the foreign reserves will likely plunge again when these
forward contracts mature," he said.
Policy makers have been determined to calm sentiment after a
summer rout in stocks, the yuan devaluation and a series of
clumsy attempts by authorities to stabilise equities spread
turmoil in global financial markets.
Beijing is also pressing on with attempts to ease concerns
about a cooling economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in
decades.
The yuan devaluation had sparked worries of a global
currency war and raised doubts about Beijing's ability to manage
an economy transitioning from an investment- and exports-led
model to one driven by domestic demand.
Indeed, policy insiders have told Reuters that China was so
surprised by the reaction to the devaluation that it is likely
to keep the yuan on a tight leash in the near-term.
BEARISH YUAN?
Although the Peoples' Bank of China has said it sees no need
for further falls in the yuan, markets expect the currency to
decline more over the coming year to reflect a faltering
economy.
In the short term, however, analysts say Beijing is keen to
restore investor confidence even as a rapid volley of economic
and market support measures has produced mixed results so far.
Tim Condon, Singapore-based head of research for Asia at ING
Bank, believes Beijing is pushing for the onshore and offshore
yuan forward curves to converge again, a situation that
prevailed just before the currency was devalued.
"I think their strategy to bring that about is to stablilize
the spot rate, intervene in the offshore and the onshore spot
markets and hope that the economic data kind of portrays a
recovering economy and confidence comes back a bit more," he
said.
"And I think that strategy's working."
