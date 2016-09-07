(Adds analyst comment, context)
BEIJING, Sept 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves fell to the lowest since 2011 in August as the central
bank intervened to support the yuan currency as it weakened to
near-six year lows.
While the $15.89 billion drop was in line with market
expectations and was described by analysts as modest, it was the
biggest decline since May and could signal fresh capital
outflows from the economy even as it starts to show signs of
steadying.
China's reserves fell to $3.185 trillion in August -- the
lowest since December 2011 -- from $3.20 trillion at the end of
July, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
China's reserves, the largest in the world, fell by a record
$513 billion last year after Beijing devalued the yuan currency,
sparking a flood of capital outflows that threatened to
destabilise the world's second-largest economy and alarmed
global financial markets.
But declines have slowed sharply in recent months as
authorities tightened capital controls and cracked down on forex
trading which is suspected to be speculation.
Traders believe the central bank has stepped in via
state-run banks since mid-July to slow the pace of depreciation
in the yuan, which has weakened 2.6 percent against the U.S.
dollar so far this year.
Analysts expect pressure on the yuan and reserves to
continue as expectations of another U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike this year support the dollar.
"Lower FX reserves data is not surprising in light of the
active intervention seen ahead of the G20 meeting (in China) in
early September," said Chester Liaw, an economist at Forecast
Pte Ltd in Singapore.
"With a Fed rate hike likely before the end of the year, the
authorities will have their hands full with containing any wild
spikes in USDCNY triggered by capital outflows, and can expect
FX reserves to remain on a downward path through to the end of
the year."
Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai, said a
monthly drop of $10 billion-$20 billion in reserves "should be
normal."
"The pressure is relatively small compared with last year
and large-scale capital outflows should be over... partly
because capital controls are stricter than last year."
The impact of forex supply and demand remains under control,
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said
recently in a statement, adding that it expected cross-border
capital flows to remain stable in the medium- to
long-term.
Net foreign exchange sales by the People's Bank of China
jumped to their highest in five months in July, as the central
bank sought to support the yuan after it briefly broke through
the key psychological level of 6.7 to the dollar. On Wednesday
it was trading around 6.66.
China's gold reserves fell to $77.18 billion at the end of
August, down from $78.89 billion at end-July, data on the
People's Bank of China website showed.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Elias Glenn and the Beijing Monitoring
Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)