* China FX reserves $3.057 bln by end-June vs $3.054 bln
end-May
* Outflow pressures may have eased in June - analyst
* China FX reserves to remain stable - regulator
By Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves edged up in June for a fifth consecutive month, in line
with market expectations, as capital outflows eased in the face
of tighter regulations and the dollar's rally paused.
Reserves rose $3.2 billion during June to $3.057 trillion,
in line with economists' forecast in a Reuters poll.
The reserves rose by $24 billion in May to $3.054 trillion.
It was the first time that reserves had climbed for five
months in a row since June 2014, and marked its highest level in
eight months.
"China's foreign exchange reserves suggest that outflow
pressures may have eased last month," wrote Julian
Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics, adding
that June could mark the first month since October 2015 in which
the PBOC was a net buyer of foreign exchange.
He estimated that China's capital outflows dropped to
roughly $10 billion in June from $29 billion in May.
The country's foreign exchange regulator said that the
slight increase in reserves in June was driven by stronger
non-dollar currencies against the greenback.
China's foreign reserves will remain stable as cross-border
capital flows become more balanced, the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement following the data
release.
China burned through nearly $320 billion of reserves last
year but the yuan still fell about 6.5 percent
against the dollar, its biggest annual drop since 1994.
Faced with an entrenched bearish yuan view, Beijing moved
swiftly over the past few months to flush out speculators, quash
expectations of a further steep depreciation and safeguard its
reserves.
That strategy to head off risks to the economy from capital
outflows seems to have worked so far, with the yuan up about 2
percent against the dollar this year.
In May, net foreign exchange sales by the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) fell to the lowest in nearly two years as the yuan
stabilised.
China also recorded a surplus in its capital and financial
account in the first quarter, data from the foreign exchange
regulator showed, indicating net capital inflows as policymakers
tightened supervision of outflows.
However, French investment bank Natixis said in a report
that its capital flow tracker for China showed outflows for the
second quarter will rise to $144.1 billion, reversing the trend
in the first quarter.
The tighter grip on capital flows has also become a setback
for China as it has been aspiring to turn the yuan into a global
currency.
In an effort to reassure global investors worried about the
stepped up capital control measures, China's premier Li Keqiang
told the World Economic Forum last month that Beijing will not
restrict cross-border movement of foreign firms'
earnings.
Traders said some major state-owned banks were spotted
selling dollars in the market this week, a trend seen over the
past few months in what analysts believe is part of official
efforts to stabilise the yuan.
Still, the yuan is forecast to weaken to 7.05 per dollar in
12 months, according to a Reuters poll of more than 50 foreign
exchange analysts taken in June.
The yuan is predicted to trade at 6.95 per dollar by the end
of this year, compared with 7.2 per dollar forecast at the
beginning of the year.
The value of gold reserves fell to $73.585 billion at the
end of June, from $75.004 billion at end-May, data published on
the People's Bank of China website also showed.
