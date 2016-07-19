* To relax restrictions on firms investing in free trade
zones
* Will temporarily replace unwieldy approval registration
system
* Ease rule blocking foreign firms from stakes in steel
mills
(Adds details, analyst quote)
SHANGHAI, July 19 China will relax restrictions
on foreign enterprises investing in its fledgling free trade
zones (FTZs) in a bid to attract more overseas capital, the
country's cabinet said on Tuesday.
The government will temporarily replace an unwieldly
approval mechanism with a registration system that will allow
the establishment of foreign firms or joint ventures in the FTZs
and facilitate major mergers and acquisitions involving foreign
companies, the cabinet said in a statement on its website
(www.gov.cn).
"The move is another step in China's reforms to open up its
domestic market and to support free trade zone development,"
said Liao Qun, China chief economist at Citic Bank International
in Hong Kong.
"As for the timing, it will help ease the pressure of RMB
depreciation and capital outflows since the adjusted measures
will encourage more foreign investment in China," Liao said.
China has free trade zones in the municipalities of Shanghai
and Tianjin, as well as the southern province of Guangdong and
the southeastern province of Fujian.
The government would also temporarily scrap a requirement
blocking foreign investors from taking controlling stakes in
domestic steel mills, and also allow overseas firms to set up
solely-owned steel producers in the FTZs, the statement said.
Previous rules stated that foreign steel firms choosing to
invest in China would have to possess their own production
technology, while non-steel firms had to demonstrate "strong
funding power and high credibility" before investing.
Partly as a result of the ownership restrictions, China's
huge steel sector has attracted relatively little foreign
investment. Dwindling demand growth, low profit margins and
mounting losses have also made the sector less attractive.
(Reporting by David Stanway, Michelle Chen in Hong Kong and
Judy Hua in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)