BEIJING, Sept 21 China's central bank bought
376.9 billion yuan ($59 billion) worth of foreign currencies in
August, up 71.6 percent from July, according to official data
published on Wednesday.
The figure is often used a measure of capital inflows to
China.
To keep the yuan largely stable, the People's
Bank of China buys foreign exchange inflows generated by China's
trade surplus and foreign investment from commercial banks,
resulting in an injection of yuan into the banking system.
The central bank then soaks up excess yuan in the system via
open-market operations and higher bank reserve requirements to
prevent the money from flowing into the economy and fuelling
inflation.
But as long as foreign funds keep flowing into China, the
central bank's efforts to soak up liquidity are not entirely
effective because the surfeit of yuan in the banking system
often leads banks to increase lending.
($1 = 6.384 yuan)
