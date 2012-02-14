EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 17)
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BEIJING Feb 14 China will improve monitoring of cross-boarder capital flows this year, the country's top foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday, reiterating a long-standing official line in the face of growing volatility in global capital movements.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange also said in a statement that it would work out a risk-alert policy framework to help prevent risks stemming from two-way capital flows. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 Barclays Plc and Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two sources told Reuters on Friday.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Toshiba, scrambling to fill the balance sheet hole left by a $6.3 billion hit to its nuclear operations, is also on the hook to pay billions of dollars for a U.S. natural gas contract.