BEIJING Feb 14 China will improve monitoring of cross-boarder capital flows this year, the country's top foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday, reiterating a long-standing official line in the face of growing volatility in global capital movements.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange also said in a statement that it would work out a risk-alert policy framework to help prevent risks stemming from two-way capital flows. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)