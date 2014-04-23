UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, April 23 China will reinforce checks on the foreign exchange businesses of financial institutions this year and closely monitor cross-border capital inflows and outflows, the country's top foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange pledged to heighten its alert to prevent systemic and regional financial risks, it said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by China Economics Team)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts