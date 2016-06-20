BEIJING, June 20 China's commercial banks sold a
net $12.5 billion worth of foreign exchange in May, versus net
sales of $23.7 billion in April, the foreign exchange regulator
said on Monday.
Net forex sales totaled $161.0 billion in the first five
months, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a
statement on its website.
China's central bank sold a net 53.7 billion yuan worth of
foreign exchange in May, earlier data showed, easing from net
sales of 54.4 billion yuan in April.
China's foreign exchange reserves fell by $27.9 billion in
May to $3.19 trillion, their lowest since December 2011, likely
due to the effects of a stronger dollar and sporadic official
intervention.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)