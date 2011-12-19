BEIJING Dec 19 China's foreign exchange purchases, a gauge of foreign capital flows, fell in November for the second consecutive time in four years as a slowing domestic economy and mounting global uncertainties led some investors to withdraw speculative funds.

Last month's decline suggested more capital was flowing out of the world's No. 2 economy and which may nudge the central bank into cutting banks' reserve requirements again in coming months, analysts said.

FX Purchase (bln yuan) M/M Change(%) Nov11 -27.9 * Oct11 -24.9 * Sep11 247.3 -34.4 Aug11 376.9 71.6 Jul11 219.6 -20.8 Jun11 277.3 -26.3 May11 376.4 21.1 Apr11 310.7 -23.8 Mar11 407.9 90.2 Feb11 214.5 -57.2 Jan11 501.7 24.4

Dec10 403.3 26.4 Nov10 319.6 -39.7 Oct10 530.2 83.1 Sep10 289.6 19.2 Aug10 243.0 21.7 Jul10 199.7 70.4 Jun10 117.2 -10.9 May10 131.5 -54.1 Apr10 286.4 6.0 Mar10 270.2 50.5 Feb10 179.5 -39.8 Jan10 298.2 2.5

Dec09 291.0 14.5 Nov09 254.0 11.2 Oct09 228.6 -43.8 Sep09 406.8 242.7 Aug09 118.7 -46.2 Jul09 220.5 62.6 Jun09 132.7 -45.3 May09 242.6 58.5 Apr09 153.1 26.4 Mar09 121.1 -23.1 Feb09 157.4 11.3 Jan09 141.4 -54.9

Dec08 313.5 178.9 Nov08 112.4 -32.2 Oct08 165.7 -56.2 Sep08 378.1 107.1 Aug08 182.6 -45.3 Jul08 334.0 54.2 Jun08 216.6 -40.8 May08 366.0 -30.3 Apr08 525.2 31.3 Mar08 400.5 12.2 Feb08 356.8 -45.4 Jan08 654.0 *

Dec07 -230.3 * Nov07 351.2 145.3 Oct07 143.2 -73.4 Sep07 538.8 152.2 Aug07 213.6 -43.2 Jul07 376.3 83.4 Jun07 205.2 -12.6 May07 234.8 2.0 Apr07 230.2 -8.5 Mar07 251.6 -19.3

