Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
BEIJING Jan 13 China's foreign exchange purchases, a gauge of foreign capital flows, fell in December for the third consecutive time in four years.
Last month's decline suggested more capital was flowing out of the world's No. 2 economy, which may nudge the central bank into cutting banks' reserve requirements again in coming months, analysts said.
FX Purchase (bln yuan) M/M Change(%) Dec11 -100.3 *
Nov11 -27.9 * Oct11 -24.9 * Sep11 247.3 -34.4 Aug11 376.9 71.6 Jul11 219.6 -20.8 Jun11 277.3 -26.3 May11 376.4 21.1 Apr11 310.7 -23.8 Mar11 407.9 90.2 Feb11 214.5 -57.2 Jan11 501.7 24.4
Dec10 403.3 26.4 Nov10 319.6 -39.7 Oct10 530.2 83.1 Sep10 289.6 19.2 Aug10 243.0 21.7 Jul10 199.7 70.4 Jun10 117.2 -10.9 May10 131.5 -54.1 Apr10 286.4 6.0 Mar10 270.2 50.5 Feb10 179.5 -39.8 Jan10 298.2 2.5
Dec09 291.0 14.5 Nov09 254.0 11.2 Oct09 228.6 -43.8 Sep09 406.8 242.7 Aug09 118.7 -46.2 Jul09 220.5 62.6 Jun09 132.7 -45.3 May09 242.6 58.5 Apr09 153.1 26.4 Mar09 121.1 -23.1 Feb09 157.4 11.3 Jan09 141.4 -54.9
Dec08 313.5 178.9 Nov08 112.4 -32.2 Oct08 165.7 -56.2 Sep08 378.1 107.1 Aug08 182.6 -45.3 Jul08 334.0 54.2 Jun08 216.6 -40.8 May08 366.0 -30.3 Apr08 525.2 31.3 Mar08 400.5 12.2 Feb08 356.8 -45.4 Jan08 654.0 *
Dec07 -230.3 * Nov07 351.2 145.3 Oct07 143.2 -73.4 Sep07 538.8 152.2 Aug07 213.6 -43.2 Jul07 376.3 83.4 Jun07 205.2 -12.6 May07 234.8 2.0 Apr07 230.2 -8.5 Mar07 251.6 -19.3
Source: Calculated by Reuters based on People's Bank of China data (Compiled by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
