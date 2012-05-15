* China's net FX sales at 60.6 bln yuan in April
* Signal capital outflows as economic growth slows
* May put pressures on c.bank to cut RRR
(Adds details)
BEIJING, May 15 China endured its first month of
capital outflows this year in April, signalling persistent
domestic and global economic uncertainties may have led some
investors to pull short-term funds from the world's No.2
economy.
China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 60.6
billion yuan ($9.59 billion) in foreign exchange in April,
Reuters calculation based on official data showed on Tuesday.
China, however, also posted a trade surplus of $18.4 billion
in April and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $8.4
billion in the month.
The Commerce Ministry said the country drew $37.9 billion in
FDI between January and April, down from $38.8 billion attracted
in the same period in 2011.
The April foreign exchange sales reversed net purchases of
124.6 billion yuan in March.
China suffered rare capital outflows for three straight
months in the final quarter of 2011, when choppy global markets
spooked investors and led them to pull funds from the country.
Signs of capital flight may exert some pressure on the
central bank to cut the amount of cash banks must hold as
reserves to inject more liquidity into the economy.
China's central bank said at the weekend that it would cut
the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points,
effective from May 18.
That decision was taken after data showed the economy
continued to weaken from the first three months of the year,
when 8.1 percent growth marked the slowest quarter of expansion
in three years.
China is likely to cut RRR by another 100 basis points this
year and lean more on fiscal policy to support growth, likely to
bottom out in the second quarter at 7.9 percent year on year, a
Reuters poll shows.
Most analysts still believe China will continue to enjoy
capital inflows in the coming years, albeit at a slower pace.
($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ron
Popeski)