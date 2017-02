BEIJING, March 5 China aims to grow its economy by about 7.5 percent in 2012 and sees inflation running at around 4 percent for the year, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Monday as the country kicks off its annual parliament meetings.

Wen also said China will have a 2012 fiscal deficit of 800 billion yuan, or around 1.5 percent of its gross domestic product. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Zhou Xin; Editing by Nick Edwards)