BEIJING, April 13 China's economy grew slower than expected at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, with annual rate of expansion easing to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The fifth consecutive quarter of slowing gross domestic product growth was below the 8.3 percent forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Following is a breakdown of quarterly GDP growth rates.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Q112 Q411 Q311 Q211 Q111 Q410 Q310 Q210 Q110 Q409

8.1 8.9 9.1 9.5 9.7 9.8 9.6 10.3 11.9 11.3

Other key economic data released by the bureau (percent change from a year earlier):

Q1 Mar F/C-Mar Jan-Feb

Industry Output 11.6 11.9 11.5 11.4

Retail sales 14.8 15.2 15.0 14.7

FAI ytd 20.9 n/a 20.8 21.5

(Reporting by Beijing Economics Team)