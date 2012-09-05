Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BEIJING, Sept 5 China revised up its 2011 gross domestic product to 9.3 percent, from an initial reading of 9.2 percent, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, adding that the world's No. 2 economy was worth 47.3 trillion yuan ($7.45 trillion) last year.
Under the revision, growth in China's agricultural sector was pared to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent, while growth in the manufacturing industry was lowered to 10.3 percent from 10.6 percent.
Growth in the services sector, however, was raised to 9.4 percent from 8.9 percent.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.