BEIJING Oct 21 China's economic growth cooled
to 7.3 percent between July and September from a year earlier,
the weakest expansion since the global financial crisis and
reinforcing expectations that Beijing will need to roll out more
stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown.
With a faltering property market increasingly dragging on
manufacturing and investment, the reading was the slowest for
the world's second-largest economy since early 2009, when the
growth rate tumbled to 6.6 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter
growth to cool to 7.2 percent from 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, adding to worries about flagging global growth which
have sent financial markets tumbling in recent weeks.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth eased to 1.9 percent
versus expectations of 1.8 percent and down from 2.0 percent in
the second quarter.
Other data released alongside the gross domestic product
(GDP) report on Tuesday showed factory output rose 8.0 percent
in September from a year earlier, beating expectations for a 7.5
percent increase and up from August's six-year low of 6.9
percent.
Fixed asset investment, a key driver of the Chinese economy,
was weaker than expected. It climbed 16.1 percent in the first
nine months compared with the same period a year earlier, below
forecasts for a 16.3 percent rise and cooling from 16.5 percent
in the first eight months of the year.
Retail sales rose 11.6 percent in September from a year
earlier, below analysts' predictions of 11.8 percent and down
from the previous month's 11.9 percent.
A raft of lacklustre and at times alarming economic data in
recent months presaged slowing third-quarter growth in China,
with the growing drag from the property market blunting the
impact of stimulus measures which were rolled out earlier in the
year.
Beijing is expected to announce fresh support measures in
response to the weak economic picture as China is on track to
miss the official 7.5 percent growth target for the year,
analysts said ahead of the data release.
However, Premier Li Keqiang has said repeatedly that the
government would tolerate growth slightly lower than the target
as long as the jobs market holds up.
Most economists do not expect more aggressive policy action
such as interest rate cuts unless conditions sharply
deteriorate.
