BEIJING, April 13 China's economy grew at its
weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter of 2012,
with the annual rate of expansion slowing to 8.1 percent from
8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Friday.
The other indicators published on Friday showed March
industrial output expanded 11.9 percent, March retail sales rose
15.2 percent and quarterly fixed asset investment, one of the
principal drivers of China's economy, grew 20.9 percent.
The following comments are from NBS spokesman, Sheng Laiyun.
ON ECONOMIC GROWTH
"Although China's growth has slowed, the economy is still
growing steadily and overall it's in good shape."
"The momentum for growth in this year is not low, and we are
confident that we can maintain relatively fast economic growth
in this year."
"Whether economic growth has hit the bottom in the first
quarter, or when growth will hit bottom, in the first quarter or
the second quarter, is not important. The important thing is we
are pursuing high-quality growth."
ON INFLATION
"From a whole-year point of view, we still have many
favorable conditions to keep prices stable.
"But we can't be too relaxed over inflation. Some underlying
factors, like cost-driven price rises and imported inflation,
have not erased and some pressures are relatively big. We still
need to be alert of future inflation."
ON REAL ESTATE
"To prevent the formation of bubbles in China's property
market, as in the Japanese property market in 1980s, we have
enhanced property control efforts.
"At present, our property market control, I should say, is
achieving positive results."
