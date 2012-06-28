SHANGHAI, June 28 China is confident it can meet
its 2012 economic growth target of 7.5 percent, a finance
ministry official said on Thursday.
Jia Kang, director at Ministry of Finance's Research
Institute for Fiscal Science, made the comment at a financial
conference in Shanghai.
Slackening growth in exports, factory production and fixed
asset investment have dragged on China's economy this year.
Early economic indicators suggest growth did not pick up in
June, raising doubts over whether China can meet its 2012 growth
target of 7.5 percent, a level many thought Beijing would
comfortably beat when it was announced in March.
(Reporting by Koh Guiqing; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing
by Toby Chopra)