SHANGHAI, June 28 China is confident it can meet its 2012 economic growth target of 7.5 percent, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Jia Kang, director at Ministry of Finance's Research Institute for Fiscal Science, made the comment at a financial conference in Shanghai.

Slackening growth in exports, factory production and fixed asset investment have dragged on China's economy this year.

Early economic indicators suggest growth did not pick up in June, raising doubts over whether China can meet its 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent, a level many thought Beijing would comfortably beat when it was announced in March. (Reporting by Koh Guiqing; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Toby Chopra)