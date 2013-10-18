* GDP rose 7.8 percent in Q3 versus year earlier
* Economy grows 2.2 percent from previous quarter
* GDP up 7.7 percent in first nine months vs year earlier
* Global demand remains volatile
* Efforts to restructure economy to weigh on growth
By Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Oct 18 China's economy grew at its
quickest pace this year between July and September in a rebound
fuelled largely by investment, although signs are already
emerging that the pick up in activity may lose some vigour.
Gross domestic product in the world's second-biggest economy
rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier, official data showed,
marking only the second quarter in the last 10 in which growth
has accelerated.
An unexpected fall in exports in September, and easing
growth in factory output and retail sales suggested the economy
was already slowing down at the end of the quarter.
Authorities are also expected to cool credit growth as
inflation pushes to a seven-month high, another factor analysts
say will drag on economic activity.
"The growth peak was behind us in the third quarter," said
Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. "We
believe the People's Bank of China will slightly shift its
monetary policy from a moderate expansion in the third quarter
to a neutral stance."
After three decades of double-digit growth heavily reliant
on exports and investment, China is trying to shift or
"restructure" the economic mix so that activity is geared much
more to consumption, as it is in more developed countries.
But the latest figures show investment accounted for over
half of the expansion so far this year, underlining the
challenge Beijing faces to restructure the economy, which it
hopes will provide for more sustainable growth in the future.
Reducing reliance on China's traditional growth drivers is
expected to crimp the economy, although sluggish global demand
has provided an added drag.
In the first nine months of the year, the $8.5 trillion
economy grew 7.7 percent from a year earlier, putting it on
track to achieve Beijing's 2013 growth target of 7.5 percent,
which would still be China's worst performance in 23 years.
The surprise fall in exports came after emerging market
demand wilted as choppy financial markets sapped confidence, a
trend the government said this week is likely to continue.
The impasse in the U.S. Congress over the government's debt
ceiling could be replayed before a new Feb. 7 deadline, shaking
confidence once more.
And with the yuan hitting a record high on Friday
for the fifth consecutive day, Chinese exporters face the hurdle
of a rising currency eroding their competitiveness.
"The economy is facing a complex and uncertain domestic and
international environment," Sheng Laiyun, a spokesman for the
National Bureau of Statistics told a briefing.
"In addition, we have accumulated chronic structural
imbalance problems in our economy and need to deepen reforms."
REBALANCING?
The data shows China is a long way from having consumption
as the main driver of its economic growth.
Consumption accounted for 46 percent of growth in the first
nine months, compared with 56 percent taken up by investment.
Exports, on the other hand, subtracted 1.7 percent from growth.
The government has sped up projects in infrastructure to
support growth, although it has stayed away from more aggressive
measures to avoid undermining its efforts to steer the economy
in another direction.
Overall investment in infrastructure expanded at a red-hot
pace of 29 percent between January and September, the
second-fastest area of investment growth after agriculture.
Nie Wen, an analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai, estimated
government-backed investment could have accounted for around 25
percent of the total in the first three quarters of the year,
Usually, it is 15-20 percent, Nie said.
Investment in the property sector, where prices are at
record highs despite measures to calm the market, were also
especially buoyant, with the housing industry accounting for 16
percent of the economic activity in the first nine months. That
is up from 15 percent in the first six months.
Overall investment rose in the first nine months by 20.2
percent from a year earlier, compared with expectations for a
20.3 percent gain.
CONTROL LOAN GROWTH
The figures suggesting the economy lost steam towards the
end of the third quarter mirror a fall in power consumption
growth, one of the barometers of economic health favoured by
China's Premier Li Keqiang.
Factory output in September climbed 10.2 percent from a year
earlier, slightly above expectations of 10.1 percent but weaker
than August's annual pace of 10.4 percent.
Retail sales rose 13.3 percent from a year ago, slightly
missing forecasts for a 13.5 percent rise and down from August's
13.4 percent gain, despite a seasonal spike in car purchases.
To underpin the economy, most analysts believe China will
keep interest rates unchanged in the next year-and-a-half.
But with inflation hitting a seven-month high in September
of 3.1 percent at a time when the central bank has voiced
concerns about a brisk expansion in credit, points to some
policy tweaks.
Chinese banks lent more than expected in September, data
showed last week, taking total loans issued for the year to 7.3
trillion yuan, a level that could easily breach last year's 8.2
trillion yuan.
Lu from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said the government
could take steps to crimp rapid credit expansion and avoid
expanding its "mini stimulus", which has so far included
accelerating infrastructure investment.
"This could be as good as it gets," said Mark Williams from
Capital Economics in London. "We continue to expect gross
domestic product growth to slow next year to around 7 percent."