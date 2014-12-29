SHANGHAI Dec 29 Growth in China's gross
domestic product (GDP) is expected to slow to 7 percent next
year from a forecast 7.3 percent this year, partly due to
weakness in global economies, a top Chinese government
think-tank said in a report published on Monday.
"The growth of the world economy may recover slightly in
2015, but it will be difficult to see it fully recovering from
weakness seen since the global financial crisis," the State
Information Centre said.
"As such, our country's economic growth will show a trend of
gradual slowdown, and is forecast to grow around 7 percent in
2015," it said in the report published in the official China
Securities Journal.
China's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to increase
less than 2 percent in 2015, compared with a forecast of more
than 2 percent this year, the think-tank said.
Growth of exports is expected to improve slightly to 7
percent from a forecast 6 percent this year, it said.
