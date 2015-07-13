* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNGDP%3DECI
* Q2 growth forecast at 6.9 pct y/y from Q1's 7.0 pct
* Factory output, investment growth seen near multi-yr lows
* More policy easing seen needed to hit 2015 growth target
* China to release Q2 GDP data on Wednesday, at 0200 GMT
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 13 China's economic growth is
forecast to be the weakest since the global financial crisis in
the second quarter, which together with a stock market rout
raises pressure on authorities to do more despite little pay-off
so far from a run of stimulus steps.
Data confirming China lost more momentum in the June quarter
would do little to reassure investors reeling from a sharp
plunge in shares over the past month, and analysts are wary on
China's outlook given a weak property market, erratic global
demand and fears of more losses in its wild stock market.
A poll of 52 economists found annual GDP growth was expected
at 6.9 percent in the April-June quarter, down from 7 percent in
the first quarter and the weakest for the world's second-largest
economy since early 2009, when it tumbled to 6.6 percent.
A massive stimulus package pulled China out of the slump
then, but at a cost of saddling local governments with a
mountain of debt that is now a major economic risk and a limit
on what the government can do to spark activity.
"We have yet to see any signs of stabilisation or recovery,
but expect growth to improve slightly in the second half due to
policy measures," said Xu Gao, chief economist at Everbright
Securities in Beijing.
"Investment needs to be quickened. Monetary policy is likely
to stay loose, seeking to channel more credit into the real
economy, because low short-term interest rates have limited
impact on the real economy but may fuel stock market bubbles."
Before the stocks fell sharply in June, they had more than
doubled in a year, fuelled by cheap credit.
FEW SURPRISES
Generally markets do not expect much surprise from China's
GDP numbers. The March quarter was the 15th straight quarter
where the number matched or was very close to the market
consensus, as economists have molded forecast to anticipate the
official line. [ID:nL4N0XC40U}
The highest forecast in the poll was 7.4 percent from Julian
Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics, who said he expected the
financial sector, propelled by surging stock trading volume, to
support growth.
Evans-Pritchard stressed that his estimate is just for the
official figure.
"I think the real actual growth is probably quite a bit
lower, probably somewhere between 5 and 6 percent," he said.
The government has a target to reshape the economy to be
more driven by domestic demand, and said the reform process
would deliver slower but more sustainable growth.
With the economy hit by a property downturn, factory
overcapacity and high levels of local debt, the government
expects growth to slow to around 7 percent this year - the
weakest annual expansion in a quarter of a century.
MONTHLY DATA
A raft of monthly indicators will be released with the GDP
data, and analysts will be looking for signs as to whether
momentum is still fading or if the economy may be stabilising.
There was some encouragement from better-than-expected trade
figures on Monday, with exports rising and the fall in imports
not as severe as forecast.
Factory output is forecast to have risen 6 percent in the
year to June, holding near its weakest since the global
financial crisis and consistent with surveys showing muted
manufacturing activity.
Growth in fixed-asset investment, a driver of economic
growth, is forecast to have slowed to 11.2 percent in the first
six months of the year, the weakest pace since 2000.
Property prices and sales have also shown some recent
improvement, at least in big cities, but investment remains
weak.
(Editing by Will Waterman)