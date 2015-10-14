* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNGDP%3DECI
* Q3 growth seen slowing to 6.8 pct y/y from Q2's 7.0 pct
* More policy steps may be needed to hit 2015 growth target
* Scepticism grows about reliability of Chinese data
* Q3 GDP data due on Monday, at 0200 GMT
* Sept activity data to be released alongside GDP
(Adds in text that Q3 GDP data will be released on Monday)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Oct 14 China's economic growth is
expected to fall below 7 percent for the first time since the
global financial crisis in the third quarter, putting pressure
on policymakers to roll out more support measures as fears of a
sharper slowdown spook investors.
Chinese leaders have been trying to reassure global markets
that Beijing is able to manage the world's second-largest
economy after a shock devaluation of the yuan and a
summer stock market plunge fanned fears of a hard landing.
But even the government concedes the economy is entering a
slower growth phase after decades of breakneck expansion.
Growth in third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) likely
slowed to 6.8 percent from the same period last year, down from
7 percent in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll of
50 economists.
That would be the weakest pace of expansion since the first
quarter of 2009, when it tumbled to 6.2 percent, but far from an
alarming loss of momentum.
The highest forecast in the poll was 7.2 percent and the
lowest was 6.4 percent, though some investors fear current
growth levels could already be much weaker than the official
data will suggest.
"We expect the government to maintain loose monetary policy
and step up fiscal spending in response to the economic
slowdown," economists at China International Capital Corp
(CICC), a domestic investment bank, said in a note.
"We believe that loosening measures may help cushion the
slowing momentum in economic growth but it's difficult to
reverse the long-term downward trend."
Instead of calming financial markets, a surprisingly
resilient reading on Monday could reinforce scepticism about the
reliability of Chinese official data. However, some economists
believe government statistics may actually be underestimating
consumption and strong service sector growth.
Despite weak exports and imports, industrial overcapacity
and a property downturn, annual economic growth in the first two
quarters was 7.0 percent, in line with Beijing's full-year
target, with the government rejecting suggestions that the
figures were being inflated to meet official forecasts.
Sheng Laiyun, spokesman for the National Bureau of
Statistics, said last month that third-quarter economic growth
will be largely stable as the impact from the stock market slump
on the broader economy has been limited.
The bureau has changed the way quarterly gross domestic
product data is calculated, a move it calls a step to adopt
international standards and improve the accuracy of Chinese
numbers.
POLICY SUPPORT
China's policymakers think they can stem a rapid rundown of
the country's foreign exchange reserves and ease pressure on the
currency by pump-priming the economy to meet this year's growth
target, sources involved in policy discussions say.
The CICC expects the central bank to deliver another
25-basis point (bps) cut in interest rates and two cuts in bank
reserve ratios totalling 100 bps by year-end.
China's consumer inflation cooled more than expected in
September while producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd
straight month, highlighting the urgency for the central bank to
tackle deflationary pressures.
The central bank has already cut interest rates five times
since November, and reduced the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves to spur activity, though some analysts say such
moves have not been as effective as in the past when the economy
was more tightly controlled and debt levels were much lower.
Other support measures have included more government
spending on infrastructure and easing down payment requirements
and other curbs on the cooling property sector, which have
succeeded in reviving weak home sales and prices but have not
yet reversed a sharp decline in new construction which is
weighing on demand for materials from cement to steel.
MONTHLY DATA
A raft of monthly indicators will be released with the GDP
data, and analysts will be looking for signs as to whether
momentum is still fading or if the economy may be slowly
stabilising.
Factory output likely grew 6.0 percent in September from a
year earlier, slowing from August's 6.1 percent rise, as firms
struggle to cope with persistent deflationary pressures due to
overcapacity and softening demand.
Annual growth of fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of
China's economy, likely eased to 10.8 percent in the first nine
months of 2015 - the weakest expansion in nearly 15 years - from
10.9 percent in January.
Annual retail sales growth was seen at 10.8 percent in
September, unchanged from August.
China's exports fell less than expected in September, with
monthly figures showing recovery, but a sharper fall in imports
left economists divided over whether the country's ailing trade
sector is showing signs of turning around.
(Additional reporting and polling by Shaloo Shrivastava in
BENGALURU; Editing by Kim Coghill)