* Q3 GDP growth likely slowed to 6.8 pct, weakest since Q1
2009
* More policy support may be needed to hit 2015 growth
target
* Scepticism grows about reliability of Chinese data
* Q3 GDP data due at 10 a.m local time/0200 GMT
* Sept activity data to be released alongside GDP
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Oct 19 China is expected to post its
weakest quarterly economic growth since the global financial
crisis on Monday, raising pressure on policymakers to roll out
more interest rate cuts and other support measures to avert a
sharper slowdown.
Chinese leaders have been trying to reassure jittery global
markets for months that Beijing is able to manage the world's
second-largest economy after a shock devaluation of the yuan
and a summer stock market plunge fanned fears of a
hard landing.
The world's second-largest economy likely grew 6.8 percent
in the July-September quarter, slowing from 7 percent in the
second quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters.
That would be the weakest reading since the first quarter of
2009, when growth tumbled to 6.2 percent, but would reinforce
the consensus view that China is in the midst of a gradual
albeit bumpy cooldown rather than a more calamitous one.
Sheng Laiyun, spokesman for the National Bureau of
Statistics, said last month that third-quarter economic growth
will be largely stable as the impact from the stock market slump
on the broader economy has been limited.
Many analysts believe the third-quarter could mark the low
point for 2015, predicting a flurry of stimulus measures
announced over the past year will gradually take effect. But few
expect any significant rebound.
"Third-quarter growth could be the lowest this year as the
government is unveiling more policy measures," Wang Jun, a
senior economist at China Center for International Economic
Exchanges (CCIEE), a Beijing-based think-tank.
"But we cannot rule out the possibility that growth may slow
even further the fourth quarter."
A surprisingly resilient reading could reinforce scepticism
about the reliability of Chinese official data. Some market
watchers already believe current growth is much weaker than
government readings suggest.
Despite weak exports and imports, factory overcapacity, a
cooling property market and high levels of debt, Beijing
reported annual economic growth in the first two quarters of 7.0
percent, in line with its full-year target, with officials
rejecting suggestions that the figures were being inflated.
Indeed, some economists suspect government statistics may
actually be underestimating strong consumption and service
sector growth, leaving investors to focus on the undeniable
cyclical and structural weaknesses in manufacturing.
POLICY SUPPORT
China's policymakers think they can stem a rapid rundown of
the country's foreign exchange reserves and ease pressure on the
currency by pump-priming the economy to meet this year's growth
target, sources involved in policy discussions say.
The latest Reuters quarterly poll showed economists expect
the central bank will cut interest rates by another 25 basis
points (bps) and lower the amount of cash that banks must hold
as reserves by 50 bps by year-end.
The same poll predicted economic growth may hold steady at
6.8 percent in the fourth quarter before easing to 6.7 percent
in the first quarter of 2016.
China's consumer inflation cooled more than expected in
September while producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd
straight month, highlighting the urgency for the central bank to
tackle deflationary pressures.
To stoke activity, the central bank has already cut interest
rates five times since November, and reduced banks' reserve
requirement ratios, though analysts believe an increase in
fiscal spending could be more effective in lifting growth.
The government has quickened spending on infrastructure and
eased curbs on the ailing property sector, which have succeeded
in reviving weak home sales and prices but have not yet reversed
a sharp decline in new construction.
MONTHLY DATA
The last of the September monthly indicators will be
released along with the GDP data, and analysts will be looking
for signs as to whether momentum is still fading or if the
economy may be slowly stabilising.
Factory output likely grew 6.0 percent in September from a
year earlier, slowing from August's 6.1 percent rise.
Annual growth of fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of
China's economy, likely eased to 10.8 percent in the first nine
months of 2015 - the weakest expansion in nearly 15 years - from
10.9 percent in January.
Annual retail sales growth was seen at 10.8 percent in
September, unchanged from August.
Data last week showed China's exports fell less than
expected in September, with monthly figures even showing a
recovery, but a sharper fall in imports left economists divided
over whether its ailing trade sector is showing signs of turning
around.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)