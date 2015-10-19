* GDP grew 6.9 pct in July-Sept, vs estimate of 6.8 pct
* Sept factory output up 5.7 pct on yr, vs forecast 6 pct
* 9-month FAI up 10.3 pct, vs estimates of 10.8 pct
* Sept retail spending up 10.9 pct, vs 10.8 pct forecast
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Oct 19 China's economic growth dipped
below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial
crisis on Monday, hurt partly by cooling investment, raising
pressure on Beijing to further cut interest rates and take other
measures to stoke activity.
The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent between
July and September from a year ago, the National Bureau of
Statistics said, slightly better than forecasts of a 6.8 percent
rise but down from 7 percent in the previous three months.
That hardened expectations that China would avoid an abrupt
fall-off in growth, with analysts predicting a more gradual
slide in activity stretching into 2016.
"Underlying conditions are subdued but stable," said Julian
Evans-Pritchard, an analyst at Capital Economics in Singapore.
"Stronger fiscal spending and more rapid credit growth will
limit the downside risks to growth over the coming quarters."
Chinese leaders have been trying to reassure jittery global
markets for months that the economy is under control after a
shock devaluation of the yuan and a summer stock
market plunge fanned fears of a hard landing.
Some analysts were hopeful that the third-quarter cooldown
could mark the low point for 2015 as a burst of stimulus
measures rolled out by Beijing comes into force in coming
months, but muted monthly data for September kept such optimism
in check.
"As growth slows and risk of deflation heightens, we
reiterate that China needs to cut reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) by another 50bps in Q4," economists at ANZ Bank said in a
note to clients.
"Looming deflation risk suggests that the People's Bank of
China will also adjust the benchmark interest rates, especially
lending rate, down further."
In its battle against China's worst economic cooldown in
more than six years, the central bank has cut interest rates
five times since November and reduced banks' reserve requirement
ratios three times this year.
Despite the spate of easing, Monday's GDP reading was still
the worst since the first quarter of 2009, when growth tumbled
to 6.2 percent.
POLICY SUPPORT
While Chinese officials put a brave face on China's economic
woes, describing the slowdown as being "reasonable", senior
leaders have occasionally voiced worries.
President Xi Jinping told Reuters in an interview over the
weekend that the government has concerns about the economy and
was working hard to address them.
Policymakers think they can stem a rapid rundown of the
country's foreign exchange reserves and ease pressure on the
currency by pump-priming the economy to meet this year's growth
target of about 7 percent, sources involved in policy
discussions say.
But key parts of the economy are still losing steam.
Factory output in September rose 5.7 percent from a year
ago, missing forecasts for a 6 percent rise, and fixed-asset
investment (FAI) climbed 10.3 percent in the first nine months,
below estimates of 10.8 percent.
September retail spending alone bucked the trend, growing at
an annual rate of 10.9 percent, slightly beating forecasts for
10.8 percent.
"The overall downturn pressure on the Chinese economy is
still huge," said Zhou Hao, a senior economist at Commerzbank in
Singapore, who expects government will lower the annual growth
target in its next five-year plan at the end of this month.
The latest Reuters quarterly poll showed economists expect
the central bank will cut interest rates by another 25 basis
points (bps) and lower the amount banks must hold as reserves by
50 bps by year-end.
The same poll predicted economic growth of 6.8 percent in
the fourth quarter, easing to 6.7 percent in the first of 2016.
China's consumer inflation cooled more than expected in
September, while producer prices extended their slide to a 43rd
straight month, highlighting the urgency for the central bank to
tackle deflationary pressures.
To shore up growth, the government has quickened spending on
infrastructure and eased curbs on the ailing property sector.
The latter have helped revive weak home sales and prices but
have not yet reversed a sharp decline in new construction.
Data released separately on Monday showed China's government
spending surged almost 27 percent in September from a year ago.
Some market watchers believe current growth is much weaker
than government figures, though officials deny allegations that
the numbers are inflated.
Despite weak exports and imports, factory overcapacity and a
cooling property market, Beijing reported annual economic growth
of 7.0 percent in the first two quarters, in line with its
full-year target.
However, some economists think the statistics may be
underestimating strong consumption and service sector growth,
putting too much weight on the cyclical and structural
weaknesses in manufacturing.
