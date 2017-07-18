FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
TABLE-China Q2 economic growth breakdown, by major sector
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 18, 2017 / 4:55 AM / in a day

TABLE-China Q2 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the second quarter, the
same pace as the first quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

    Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of second quarter GDP
 by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each.     
    
                                    2Q2017  1Q2017  4Q2016  3Q2016  2Q2016  1Q2016
 GDP                                   6.9     6.9     6.8     6.7     6.7     6.7
 Primary industry (agricultural)       3.8     3.0     2.9     4.0     3.1     2.9
 Secondary industry (manufacturing     6.4     6.4     6.1     6.1     6.3     5.9
 and construction)                                                          
 Tertiary (services)                   7.6     7.7     8.3     7.6     7.5     7.6
                                                                                  
 Agri/forestry/animal                  3.9     3.2     3.1     4.1     3.3     3.1
 husbandry/fishery                                                          
 Industrial                            6.6     6.5     6.1     6.1     6.0     5.7
 Construction                          5.4     5.3     5.9     6.0     7.3     7.8
 Retail/wholesale                      7.1     7.4     7.2     7.0     6.5     5.8
 Transportation/storage/postal         9.6     8.7     9.9     6.5     5.7     3.3
 Catering and accommodation            7.0     7.4     7.3     6.5     6.8     7.0
 Finance                               3.2     4.4     3.8     5.6     5.3     8.1
 Real estate                           6.2     7.8     7.7     8.8     8.8     9.1
 

 (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.