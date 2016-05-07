BEIJING May 7 China's gold reserves stood at 58.14 million fine troy ounces at the end of April, up from 57.79 million fine troy ounces at the end of March, the central bank said.

China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June 2015. Prior to that, the reserve figures were not updated regularly.