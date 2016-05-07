UPDATE 1-India's BSE exchange soars in market debut after $185 mln IPO
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments
BEIJING May 7 China's gold reserves stood at 58.14 million fine troy ounces at the end of April, up from 57.79 million fine troy ounces at the end of March, the central bank said.
China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June 2015. Prior to that, the reserve figures were not updated regularly. (Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments
* Finance minister to meet soon with other agencies (Adds comment from finance minister, Lepanto Mining)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China stocks eased on Friday morning, with investors unnerved after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates on the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday.