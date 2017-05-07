GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech rebound lifts stocks; Dudley boosts Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
BEIJING May 7 China's gold reserves were unchanged at 59.24 million ounces in April, the country's central bank said on Sunday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Fed's Dudley confident rising wages would boost U.S. inflation * Yen drifts lower as BOJ downplays reduction of stimulus * Sterling slips in advance of Brexit negotiations start (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar nudged higher on Monday as an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official expressed confidence rising wages would help revive domestic inflation which has shown signs of softening rec
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.