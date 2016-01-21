BEIJING Jan 21 The impact on China from the
global economy and lower commodity prices is deepening, but the
country's economic fundamentals are good and Beijing will make
sure the economy runs within a reasonable range, the cabinet
said on Thursday.
The State Council reiterated that the government would
tackle over-capacity in the steel and coal sectors first in its
campaign to reduce supply gluts, according to a statement on its
website. It also said that China should price in risks and
challenges from the world economy and commodity values.
