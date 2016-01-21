BEIJING Jan 21 The impact on China from the global economy and lower commodity prices is deepening, but the country's economic fundamentals are good and Beijing will make sure the economy runs within a reasonable range, the cabinet said on Thursday.

The State Council reiterated that the government would tackle over-capacity in the steel and coal sectors first in its campaign to reduce supply gluts, according to a statement on its website. It also said that China should price in risks and challenges from the world economy and commodity values.

