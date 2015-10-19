BEIJING Oct 19 China's economy will maintain
stable growth in the future, a spokesman for the National Bureau
of Statistics said on Monday, after growth eased to the slowest
since the global financial crisis.
China's exports face increased downward pressure and the
government needs time to absorb excess capacity in traditional
industries, said Sheng Laiyun, spokesman for the National Bureau
of Statistics.
The survey-based unemployment rate in China was around 5.2
percent in September, Sheng added.
China's economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third
quarter from a year earlier, slightly better than expected but
still the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting
pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures as
fears of a sharper slowdown spook investors.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)