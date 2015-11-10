FOREX-Dollar hit by Trump's healthcare defeat, drops to near 2-mth low
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates prices, adds quotes)
BEIJING Nov 10 China is confident of achieving economic growth of around 7 percent in 2015, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
Last week, President Xi Jinping said it is possible for the country to have annual economic growth of around 7 percent over the next five years. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates prices, adds quotes)
TOKYO, March 27 Japanese government bond prices were steady across the board as investors were reluctant to stake out positions ahead of the looming domestic fiscal year-end.