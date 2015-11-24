SUZHOU, China Nov 24 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said on Tuesday China was on track to reach its economic growth
target of about 7 percent this year, and the economy was going
through adjustments to maintain reasonable medium- to long-term
growth.
Li made the comments during a summit in the city of Suzhou
with leaders of 16 Central and Eastern European countries.
China was studying the possibility of establishing of a
multilateral financial institution with Central and Eastern
European countries, as well as a joint fund denominated in
Chinese yuan, Li said in a speech.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by
Kim Coghill)