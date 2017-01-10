UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
BEIJING Jan 10 China's economic growth in 2016 was expected to be around 6.7 percent, Xu Shaoshi, director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday.
Consumption accounted for 71 percent of China's GDP growth in 2016, Xu told a media briefing in Beijing.
China's government had targetted 6.5-7 percent economic growth in 2016. Activity was boosted by higher government spending, a housing rally and record high levels of bank lending, which, however, also led to an explosive increase in debt.
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
ANKARA, Jan 25 The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.