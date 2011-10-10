BEIJING Oct 10 China's economy is likely to
grow an annual 9.4 percent in 2011 before slowing further to 9.2
percent in 2012, the Xinhua news agency cited the latest
forecast by a top government think-tank.
The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences had cut its forecast
on China's economic growth this year from the previously
estimated 9.6 percent, according to Xinhua report on Monday.
The country's economy rose an annual 10.4 percent in 2010
and the pace of growth slowed to 9.6 percent in the first half
of this year.
The think tank also said that the full-year inflation is
likely to be 5.5 percent in 2011, well above the 4 percent
target set by the government at the beginning of this year.
China's annual inflation pulled back to 6.2 percent in
August from July's three-year high, raising expectations that
Beijing may hold off further policy tightening amid
uncertainties hanging over the global economic recovery.
The think-tank predicted China's trade surplus would
continue to shrink this year, with import climbing 26.2 percent
from a year ago while exports rising 21.8 percent, Xinhua said.
The median forecast of 21 economists is for China's trade
surplus to fall to $16.3 billion in September, from August's
$17.8 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
The National Bureau of Statistics is due to publish
inflation data for September on Thursday and third-quarter
economic growth numbers on October 18.
