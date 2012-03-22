BEIJING, March 22 China's economic growth may
weaken to just over 8 percent in the first quarter and even slip
below that level in the following quarter, reinforcing the case
for further monetary policy easing, a senior government
economist said on Thursday.
"The downward pressure on the economy is bigger than we had
previously anticipated," said Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at
the State Information Centre, a top government think-tank.
"Economic growth in the first quarter (of 2012) may not be
as strong as 8.5 percent as we initially thought. Growth could
be around 8.2-8.3 percent," he told Reuters.
Earlier in the day, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index
showed China's factory activity shrank for a fifth straight
month in March, leaving investors fretting about the risks to
global growth and anticipating fresh policy support from
Beijing.
China's economy is expected to post a fifth successive
quarter of slowing growth. Most analysts anticipate growth will
ease towards 8 percent in the first quarter compared with a year
ago, weakening from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter.
Zhu expects growth to slow further in the second quarter,
probably to around or even lower than 8 percent, when it's
likely to bottom out.
"Whether the second-quarter growth rate could fall below 8
percent will depend on monetary policy," he said.
"Monetary policy is likely to be relaxed a little bit," he
said, adding that he expect the central bank to continue to cut
banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in the coming months.
Weakening consumption has been the main drag on economic
activity in recent months, but the chances of a sharp growth
slowdown remain limited due to resilient investment, Zhu said.
China should be ready to cope with "extreme risks" in the
economy from a sharper global downturn, although the country is
on track to grow a healthy 8.5 percent this year, a senior
economist at the cabinet's think-tank said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)