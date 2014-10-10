(Adds quotes from Li and Merkel, background)
BERLIN Oct 10 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
on a visit to Germany on Friday that he was confident his
country's economy would continue to grow at a "medium to high
tempo", forecasting growth of about 7.5 percent this year
despite turbulence in the world economy.
Li told a joint news conference in Berlin with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel that the global economy was facing more
uncertainty but said China still possessed "vast growth
potential".
"We are confident that we can reach growth of about 7.5
percent this year," said Li. "I say roughly because the final
rate could be a little higher or lower than the 7.5 percent
goal."
Li was in Berlin for German-Chinese consultations, a
bi-annual forum in which senior members of both governments meet
to discuss cooperation on a range of issues, from trade and
economic policy to foreign and security matters.
Before their news conference, a series of business deals
were signed including an agreement for European planemaker
Airbus to sell 70 A320 single-aisle jets to China's
state purchasing agency, and a 25-year extension of carmaker
Volkswagen's joint venture with China's FAW.
In a 52-page document listing areas of cooperation between
the world's top exporters, they urged a rapid conclusion to
talks between the European Union and China on an investment
pact, saying this could set the stage for a free trade deal in
the longer term.
Merkel urged Li to ensure free access to Chinese markets for
foreign firms and said she had underlined the need for greater
freedom for the media, following the arrest last week of a
Chinese woman working for a German paper.
Li, on his second visit to Germany as premier, said the
Chinese economy had "a lot of room for manoeuvre."
"We are confident the economy can continue to grow at a
medium to high tempo," he said.
