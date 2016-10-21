BEIJING Oct 21 Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 11.2 percent in September from a year earlier, accelerating from a 9.2 percent increase in August, an official survey showed on Friday.

Compared with a month earlier, home prices rose 2.1 percent, quickening from August's 1.5 percent, according to Reuters calculations from data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Home prices in second-tier cities Hefei and Xiamen had the biggest surge, rising 46.8 percent and 46.5 percent respectively, from a year ago.

Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing prices rose 34.1 percent, 32.7 percent and 27.8 percent.

A booming property market has given a much-needed boost to China's economic growth this year, but policymakers have become increasingly concerned about overheating.

More than 20 cities have released restrictive measures intended to tame fast-rising prices, although most of them were implemented during the first week of October, which is not reflected in Friday's NBS data. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath)