BEIJING, March 15 China will launch a campaign to crack down on illegal property agency behaviour this year, the vice minister of the country's Housing Ministry Lu Kehua said on Tuesday.

Lu told reporters at a news conference in Beijing on the sidelines of the annual parliament session that the government would strengthen oversight of property agencies abusing their positions as intermediaries in housing transactions.

At the same press conference, housing minister Chen Zhenggao said that price divergence in China's big and small cities poses a challenge for housing market policy controls. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)