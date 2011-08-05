BEIJING Aug 5 Chinese banks should lend to
healthy local governments that are building state-subsidised
homes, the banking regulator said, making clear it does not want
its credit clampdown to starve all local governments of funding.
In a statement published on its website, the China Banking
Regulatory Commission said banks could lend to healthy local
government financing vehicles that earned enough revenue to
repay their loans.
The call qualifies Beijing's ban on lending to local
governments after they chalked up an estimated 10.7 trillion
yuan ($1.66 trillion) in debt, stirring fears of widespread loan
defaults that could shake the world's No.2 economy.
"Banks can lend to local government financing vehicles that
have sufficient capital, are well managed, and whose business
revenue can cover interest repayments," the regulator said.
The remarks confirm a Reuters story last week that cited
sources as saying banks were instructed to support
state-sanctioned projects including the building of subsidised
housing.
To quell record home prices and ease plunging home
affordability rates, Beijing aims to build 36 million
state-subsidised homes in the next five years, including 10
million this year.
Loans issued for the construction of affordable housing
should not be priced below 0.9 percent of the central bank's
benchmark lending rate and should have maturities no
longer than 15 years, the regulator said.
For local government financing vehicles that struggle to pay
back loans taken for building affordable housing, provincial
governments should assist with repayments, it said.
The regulator added that banks should inform the central
bank about vehicles that do not meet lending requirements, and
suggest ways to help them.
($1 = 6.439 yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chris Lewis)