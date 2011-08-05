BEIJING Aug 5 Chinese banks should lend to healthy local governments that are building state-subsidised homes, the banking regulator said, making clear it does not want its credit clampdown to starve all local governments of funding.

In a statement published on its website, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said banks could lend to healthy local government financing vehicles that earned enough revenue to repay their loans.

The call qualifies Beijing's ban on lending to local governments after they chalked up an estimated 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.66 trillion) in debt, stirring fears of widespread loan defaults that could shake the world's No.2 economy.

"Banks can lend to local government financing vehicles that have sufficient capital, are well managed, and whose business revenue can cover interest repayments," the regulator said.

The remarks confirm a Reuters story last week that cited sources as saying banks were instructed to support state-sanctioned projects including the building of subsidised housing.

To quell record home prices and ease plunging home affordability rates, Beijing aims to build 36 million state-subsidised homes in the next five years, including 10 million this year.

Loans issued for the construction of affordable housing should not be priced below 0.9 percent of the central bank's benchmark lending rate and should have maturities no longer than 15 years, the regulator said.

For local government financing vehicles that struggle to pay back loans taken for building affordable housing, provincial governments should assist with repayments, it said.

The regulator added that banks should inform the central bank about vehicles that do not meet lending requirements, and suggest ways to help them.

