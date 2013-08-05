BEIJING Aug 5 Activity in China's services
sector defied the country's economic cooldown and expanded
modestly in July, a private survey showed, as new business
orders recovered from a multi-year low in a rare sign of
resilience.
But the show of strength was tempered by a fall in prices
charged by companies, suggesting demand was still too weak for
firms to raise prices, which hit a nine-month low in July.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
services industry stood at 51.3 in July, unchanged from June and
just a whisker above a 20-month low of 51.1 struck in April.
A reading above 50 suggests business grew compared to a
month ago, while an outcome below 50 points to contraction.
China's economy is at risk of posting its weakest annual
growth in over two decades this year as flagging foreign and
domestic demand weigh on exports and factory production. A
slowdown in investment has further dragged on growth.
"China's service sector has stabilised at a relatively low
level of growth," said Qu Hongbin, an economist at HSBC.
"But profit margins continue to be squeezed. Without a
sustained improvement in demand, services growth is likely to
remain lacklustre, putting downside pressures to employment
growth."
The sub-index for new business orders rebounded to 52.3 from
June's reading, which was the lowest in over four years.
Anecdotal evidence suggested the rise in new orders was driven
by stronger demand, HSBC said.
But companies remained guarded in their expectations of new
business in coming months due to fragile economic conditions.
The sub-index for business expectations hovered near lows unseen
since records started in 2005.
Financial markets have grown increasingly nervous about
China's economic health despite reassurances from Beijing that
the world's second-biggest economy is on track to meet its 7.5
percent growth target this year. If achieved, the rate of growth
would be the worst since 1990.
A similar, official survey released on Saturday showed
growth in China's non-manufacturing sector picked up in July as
Beijing's recent support measures for small firms helped improve
sentiment, though companies noted that inflation is picking up
and pushing up costs.
The government's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) rose to 54.1 last month from June's 53.9.
JOBS
The HSBC survey showed the employment sub-index slipped in
July, although it remained above a four-year trough touched in
April.
HSBC said 6 percent of survey respondents increased their
payrolls, with a particular focus on hiring graduates. In
contrast, 2 percent of companies had shed jobs.
The services sector accounted for 46 percent of China's
economy in 2012, so a sharp slowdown in the industry would
exacerbate concerns about slackening Chinese economic growth.
Crucially, services companies are also the biggest employer
in China, at a time when the government is worried that the
economic downturn could threaten social stability by driving up
unemployment.
Services firms created 35 percent of all jobs in China in
2011, overtaking manufacturers who accounted for 30 percent of
hiring.
A pair of PMI surveys of Chinese manufacturers last week
showed factory production was slightly stronger than expected in
July among larger Chinese manufacturers. Smaller factories,
however, were shown to have remained under pressure.