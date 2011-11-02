BEIJING Nov 2 China's economy is moving in the right direction, Vice Finance Minister Li Yong said on Wednesday.

"China's economy continues to move in the right direction. Growth is relatively fast," Li said, speaking at a conference organised by Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Recent data on the Chinese economy has been patchy.

GDP grew 9.1 percent from a year earlier, the third consecutive quarterly slowdown in growth after 9.5 percent growth in the second quarter and 9.7 percent in the first.

Other figures suggest the domestic economy is growing healthily. Fixed-asset investment, the main driver of growth in world's second-biggest economy, and retail sales -- published alongside GDP -- were stronger than expected.

Meanwhile China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) on Tuesday fell to 50.4 as big manufacturers ran at their slowest pace in October since early 2009. The National Bureau of Statistics blamed the drop on weak European and U.S. economies.

There were signs of a bounce-back at smaller firms in a private sector PMI survey, by HSBC and data firm Markit, rising in October to 51.0 from 49.9 in September, the index's first rise above 50 that demarcates contraction from expansion since June.

Li said the government's pro-active fiscal policy implemented since the global financial crisis has not only supported infrastructure projects but also helped curb inflation by boosting the supply of agricultural products. He said the government will spend more on low-cost housing projects and tax cuts for the service industry.

The recent run of data reinforce the consensus view that Chinese interest rates will remain on hold as Beijing balances a fight against inflation with concerns that growth is slowing.

Many investment bank economists believe China will conduct more fine-tuning via a policy of so-called selective easing to help specific sectors of industry.

Europe -- China's largest export market -- is still struggling to resolve its debt problems, leading many investors to conclude that the external risks to the Chinese economy are high. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)