BEIJING Nov 30 China has room to pursue a "pro-active" fiscal policy given the country's low fiscal deficit, Xia Bin, an adviser to the central bank, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investment seminar, Xia said a crucial part of China's "fine-tuning" of monetary policy is to differentiate reserve requirements between banks.

Rather than announce an outright shift in monetary policy, China's central bank has promised to "fine-tune" its so-called "prudent" policy approach to support economic growth where needed. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)