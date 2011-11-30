BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
BEIJING Nov 30 China has room to pursue a "pro-active" fiscal policy given the country's low fiscal deficit, Xia Bin, an adviser to the central bank, said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an investment seminar, Xia said a crucial part of China's "fine-tuning" of monetary policy is to differentiate reserve requirements between banks.
Rather than announce an outright shift in monetary policy, China's central bank has promised to "fine-tune" its so-called "prudent" policy approach to support economic growth where needed. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Co intends to sell c.28 million ascension a shares to Meago Asset Managers Proprietary Limited at 4.05 rand per share
