BEIJING Dec 9 China will ensure stable
and fast economic growth in 2012 and will fine-tune policies
according to changes in the global economy, the Communist
Party's top leaders decided on Friday.
Beijing will also manage inflation expectations and maintain
property calming measures to ensure house prices return to a
"reasonable" level, the Chinese government said in an
announcement carried by the official Xinhua news agency.
The government also pledged to maintain stable export growth
while boosting imports in the year ahead to better balance its
trade accounts.
