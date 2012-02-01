UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
BEIJING Feb 1 China will continue to implement a lower required reserve ratio for small banks that lend to small businesses and will encourage banks to issue special bonds to raise funds for such lending, China's State Council said on Wednesday.
China will also make it easier for private and foreign investors to invest in small credit firms geared to serving local clients and small enterprises, the cabinet said in a statement published on the government's website (www.gov.cn).
According to the statement, a meeting of the State Council, China's cabinet, also decided to encourage small firms to publicly sell shares. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; editing by Anna Willard)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.