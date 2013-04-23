BEIJING, April 23 China's companies still face difficulties in operating their businesses as well as problems of overcapacity, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.

China's companies have no strong desire to invest and face insufficient demand, the Ministry added in a statement released ahead of a scheduled news conference. It noted that China's economy faces unstable and uncertain factors at home and abroad.

China's industrial output in March grew 8.9 percent, slowing from a rise of 9.9 in the first two months and below the Ministry's 10 percent target for the year.

China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of this year, growing 7.7 percent from a year ago, slower than 7.9 percent hit in the final quarter of last year.

(Reporting By Yan Shen and Jonathan Standing)